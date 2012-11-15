MADRID Nov 15 Spain hopes to reach a solution
with Argentina soon over its seizure of oil company YPF
from Spanish company Repsol, Foreign
Minister Jose Maria Garcia Margallo said on Thursday.
"There are conversations between the Argentinean and Spanish
governments about the matter every single day, with discretion,
which is how you do things in a democracy ... and I hope we will
have a solution relatively soon," Margallo said on Spanish
television.
Argentina seized a controlling stake in YPF from Repsol in
April, renationalising a company that was state-run before the
1990s.
Leaders from Portugal, Spain and Latin American countries
were scheduled to meet in Cadiz, southern Spain, on Friday and
Saturday for the Ibero-American Summit. Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez will not attend, sending her vice president
in her place.
(Reporting by Blanca Rodriguez; Writing by Clare Kane; Editing
by Dan Lalor)