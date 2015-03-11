BRIEF-Tencent Holdings Ltd reports 5 pct passive stake in Tesla Inc
* Tencent Holdings Ltd reports 5 percent passive stake in Tesla Inc as on March 24, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ncDzqP) Further company coverage:
MADRID, March 11 Spanish oil major Repsol is working to issue a hybrid bond next week, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, a move that had been flagged when the company bought Canadian firm Talisman Energy last year.
The source did not want to give any additional detail on maturities or pricing.
Repsol declined to comment. (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; editing by Julien Toyer)
* American Electric Technologies Inc- Q4 ending backlog of $13.5 million, which is up 24pct from $10.9m at end of Q3