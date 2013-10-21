MADRID Oct 21 Spain's Repsol will not
participate in the auction for exploration and production rights
to Brazil's largest-ever oil discovery, a company spokesman said
on Monday.
Brazil's government on Monday is auctioning its huge
offshore Libra field, estimated to hold 8 billion to 12 billion
barrels of recoverable oil, enough to nearly double Brazil's oil
reserves or supply global crude demand for as much as 19 weeks.
But the auction has received lukewarm interest from oil
majors, with only 11 companies paying the fee to qualify for the
auction.
Repsol had studied making a bid through its Brazilian joint
venture with China's Sinopec. Repsol-Sinopec Brasil
already has production in areas close to Libra.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day and Mark
Potter)