MOSCOW Dec 20 Spanish oil major Repsol said on Tuesday it may sell the 10 percent stake it bought back from Sacyr to a trade or financial investor but would not offer it to retail investors.

Speaking in Moscow, Repsol chairman Antonio Brufau said Repsol might consider selling the stake "but not to the retail market".

Brufau said Repsol had bought back the stake at a 5 percent discount to Monday's closing price, enabling struggling construction group Sacyr to refinance 4.9 billion euros in debts that fall due on Wednesday. (Reporting by Melissa Akin, Writing by Douglas Busvine)