BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from Applied Materials
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
MADRID Nov 19 A Spanish court has agreed to consider a lawsuit by Repsol against U.S.-based Chevron Corp over its cooperation agreement with Argentina's YPF , a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
Repsol had threatened legal action against companies that invest in YPF after Argentina seized control of the Spanish firm's majority stake in the energy company in April.
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.97 billion ($63.54 million)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to more than two-week highs on Monday, helped by Wall Street breaking records, a weaker yen and relief that talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe yielded no negative surprises.
FRANKFURT/BERLIN, Feb 13 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday: