Dec 4 Spanish oil company Repsol sued
U.S. rival Chevron Corp in a U.S. federal court over
Chevron's cooperation agreement with Argentina's YPF,
according to a court filing.
Repsol is making good on a threat to launch legal action
against companies backing YPF after Argentina seized control of
the Spanish company's majority stake in the energy company in
April.
"Chevron nevertheless has assured Argentina and the
Government-Appointed Managers that it is willing to overlook
this illegal conduct and partner in Argentina's scheme to
deprive Repsol of its rightful interest in (Chevron-developed
assets in the country)," the lawsuit said.