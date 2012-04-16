MADRID, April 16 Any forced takeover of YPF, the Argentine unit of Spanish oil major Repsol, would send a very negative signal to investors in Argentina and seriously harm the country's business environment, the European Commission said on Monday.

"A forced takeover by the Argentinian Government would give a very negative signal to investors, national and international, and could seriously harm the business environment in Argentina," said the spokesman for EU trade, John Clancy.

"We hope that the discussions between the Argentine government and business would lead to a shared solution satisfactory to all." (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski, writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Julien Toyer)