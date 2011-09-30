MADRID, Sept 30 Spain's Repsol on
Friday reasserted that its plans to drill for oil off the coast
of Cuba complied with U.S. law, after 34 Congress members said
it could face commercial risks and lawsuits in the United
States.
Repsol's plans to begin drilling later this year in
Communist-ruled Cuba's deep waters in the Gulf of Mexico has
sparked opposition in the neighbouring U.S. state of Florida,
which is home to many Cuban exiles.
U.S. representatives led by Cuban-born Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
wrote to Repsol Executive Chairman Antonio Brufau on Sept. 27
warning the company could harm its commercial interests with the
United States if it went ahead with the drilling.
Repsol officials in Spanish capital Madrid could not confirm
whether the letter had been received.
"The planned work in Cuban on these exploratory wells
complies with all current U.S. legislation covering blockade as
well as exploration safety matters, as backed by Ken Salazar
himself," a Repsol official said.
According to U.S. Interior Secretary Salazar, Repsol
reassured the United States in June it would follow American
environmental requirements and allow U.S. officials to inspect
the drilling rig.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)