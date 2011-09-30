MADRID, Sept 30 Spain's Repsol on Friday reasserted that its plans to drill for oil off the coast of Cuba complied with U.S. law, after 34 Congress members said it could face commercial risks and lawsuits in the United States.

Repsol's plans to begin drilling later this year in Communist-ruled Cuba's deep waters in the Gulf of Mexico has sparked opposition in the neighbouring U.S. state of Florida, which is home to many Cuban exiles.

U.S. representatives led by Cuban-born Ileana Ros-Lehtinen wrote to Repsol Executive Chairman Antonio Brufau on Sept. 27 warning the company could harm its commercial interests with the United States if it went ahead with the drilling.

Repsol officials in Spanish capital Madrid could not confirm whether the letter had been received.

"The planned work in Cuban on these exploratory wells complies with all current U.S. legislation covering blockade as well as exploration safety matters, as backed by Ken Salazar himself," a Repsol official said.

According to U.S. Interior Secretary Salazar, Repsol reassured the United States in June it would follow American environmental requirements and allow U.S. officials to inspect the drilling rig. (Reporting By Martin Roberts)