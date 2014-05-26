BRIEF-Columbus Energy to issue up to 5,000 series B bonds
* Said on Monday its management board resolved to issue from 2,000 to 5,000 series B bonds
MADRID May 26 Spanish oil major Repsol plans to seek board approval on Wednesday to distribute 1.3 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to shareholders in the form of a one-euro-per-share special dividend, the El Pais newspaper reported on Monday, without citing sources.
Repsol declined to comment.
The company has raised over $6 billion in recent weeks after selling Argentine bonds and its remaining stake in YPF , completing its exit from the country following the 2012 expropriation of a majority stake in YPF.
This month Repsol said it would use funds to buy exploration and production assets but also left the door open to paying a special dividend or buying back its own stock.
Its monthly board meeting is on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Jason Neely)
* Appoints First Financial Consultations Co as advisor to evaluate fair value of unit to sell co's entire stake in unit to Porto Group Source: (http://bit.ly/2mmjAWt) Further company coverage:
* Announced its intention to raise in excess of GBP50 million