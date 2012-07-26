MADRID, July 26 Spanish oil major Repsol posted on Thursday a 27 percent rise in second-quarter adjusted net profit from a year ago, thanks to higher output from Libya and Brazil and beating forecasts.

Net profit adjusted for one-time items and inventory costs (CCS adjusted net) reached 481 million euros ($583 million)between April and June from a year ago, Repsol said on Thursday, beating a forecast for 400 to 449 million in a Reuters poll.

The figure does not include Repsol's majority stake in energy company YPF which was taken over by the Argentine government in April. ($1 = 0.8248 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)