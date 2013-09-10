China to keep prices stable this year, deepen reforms - state planner
BEIJING, March 6 China will ensure prices stay basically stable this year while at the same time deepening price reform, a vice chairman at the state planner said on Monday.
Sept 9 Spanish energy company Repsol has consulted Citigroup and Deutsche Bank on the possible sale of its $6 billion stake in utility Gas Natural , the Financial Times reported.
Repsol has asked the banks to explore options for its 30 percent stake in Gas Natural, the FT said on its website citing people familiar with the situation. (link.reuters.com/fyb92v)
Repsol Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez in July hinted at the eventual sale of its share in Gas Natural, saying the need to hold the stake would diminish after Repsol closes a $6.7 billion deal to sell a large part of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets to Royal Dutch Shell. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.
The Gas Natural stake allows Repsol to sell LNG from its liquefaction plants in Trinidad and Tobago and in Peru, and its regasification plant in Canada, to the gas company. But once it has sold its largest plants - in Trinidad and Tobago and Peru - to Shell, it will have less need for the sale agreement with Gas Natural.
Repsol could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Carol Bishopric)
HOUSTON, March 6 Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd is planning on buying Cargill Inc's global oil business, according to people familiar with the matter, marking the second energy business the global commodities trader has shed this year.
SINGAPORE, March 6 Oil prices slipped in Asian trade on Monday, wiping out some of the gains of the previous session amid ongoing concern over Russia's compliance with a global deal to cut oil output.