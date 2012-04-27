MADRID, April 26 Spanish banking group La Caixa , which owns stakes in oil major Repsol and utility Gas Natural, is planning a merger between the two energy groups, Cinco Dias reported on Friday citing unnamed sources.

The merger is aimed at preventing hostile takeover moves on Repsol since Argentina decided to expropriate its stake in energy firm YPF last week, the newspaper said.

Alternatively, Repsol could sell its 30 percent stake in Gas Natural and use the proceeds to buy a medium-sized oil company such as Portuguese group Galp, it said.

Repsol and La Caixa both declined to comment.

La Caixa holds 12.8 percent of Repsol and 35.3 percent of Gas Natural. (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Dan Lalor)