MADRID, July 26 Spanish utility Gas Natural
Fenosa has signed two contracts to sell 2 billion cubic
metres (bcm) of natural gas a year and 1 bcm of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) a year to Spanish oil company Repsol,
the utility firm said on Friday.
The gas supply was to fuel the oil company's refinery
operations, most of which are in Spain, and was the renewal of
an existing sales contract, a Repsol spokesman said.
The natural gas contract is valid for 2015 to 2018 while the
LNG contract, which Gas Natural said was expected to begin in
2017, was for 20 years.
The gas company did not give any financial details of the
contracts.
Repsol holds 30 percent of Gas Natural but said on Thursday
that holding the stake made little sense after an agreement to
sell a large part of its natural gas liquefaction plans to Royal
Dutch Shell.
Repsol has taken advantage of its stake holding in the gas
group for business synergies through the gas produced at the
plants, though the contract on Friday is independent of the deal
to sell the plants, the spokesman said.