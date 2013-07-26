MADRID, July 26 Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa has signed two contracts to sell 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas a year and 1 bcm of liquefied natural gas (LNG) a year to Spanish oil company Repsol, the utility firm said on Friday.

The gas supply was to fuel the oil company's refinery operations, most of which are in Spain, and was the renewal of an existing sales contract, a Repsol spokesman said.

The natural gas contract is valid for 2015 to 2018 while the LNG contract, which Gas Natural said was expected to begin in 2017, was for 20 years.

The gas company did not give any financial details of the contracts.

Repsol holds 30 percent of Gas Natural but said on Thursday that holding the stake made little sense after an agreement to sell a large part of its natural gas liquefaction plans to Royal Dutch Shell.

Repsol has taken advantage of its stake holding in the gas group for business synergies through the gas produced at the plants, though the contract on Friday is independent of the deal to sell the plants, the spokesman said.