MADRID Oct 7 Spanish oil major Repsol
on Monday denied a report in financial newspaper Expansion that
it was planning to merge with Gas Natural Fenosa.
Expansion said Repsol was contemplating a tie-up with Gas
Natural as an alternative to its publicly announced plans to
sell its 30 percent stake in the gas and electricity utility.
"We deny this report. It's groundless," a Repsol spokesman
said.
Repsol said in July that it was considering selling its Gas
Natural stake because the agreed sale of its liquefied natural
gas business to Royal Dutch Shell, due to close this
year, diminishes the holding's strategic rationale.
Gas Natural's leading shareholder is Spanish lender Caixa
with 35 percent. It has said it wants to maintain its
position as controlling shareholder.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz' writing by Tracy Rucinski; editing
by Jason Neely)