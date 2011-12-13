MADRID Dec 13 Repsol will stop
exploration work at a concession where it owns drilling rights
in Equatorial Guinea because it is not economically viable, a
spokesman for the Spanish oil and gas firm said on Tuesday.
"After the corresponding economic and technical analysis it
has been decided not to drill," the spokesman said.
In a presentation to analysts earlier this year, Repsol said
the Block C concession covering 361 square kilometres in the
central African country was one of several that had "potential
for new additions in the short and medium term".
(Reporting by Robert Hetz and Martin Roberts; editing by Jason
Neely)