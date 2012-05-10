MADRID May 10 Spanish oil major Repsol
posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday,
excluding its majority stake in energy company YPF
which was taken over by the Argentine government.
On a proforma basis, net profit adjusted for one-time items
and inventory costs (CCS adjusted net) came in at 474 million
euros ($613 million)in the first quarter, boosted by high oil
prices and a strong liquified natural gas business.
Including YPF, net profit fell 3 percent to 635 million
euros in the first quarter, the company said.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
