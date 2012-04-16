MADRID, April 16 Spanish oil major Repsol said on Monday it considered Argentina's plans to seize control of energy company YPF as being unlawful and was studying legal action.

"Repsol considers the measure as clealry unlwaful and seriously discriminatory," the company said in a statement.

Repsol, which currently owns a 57 percent stake in YPF, also said the move would reduce its net debt by 1.85 billion euros ($2.42 billion). ($1 = 0.7656 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer and Carlos Ruano)