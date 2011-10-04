Oct 4 Spain's Repsol has asked for a probe into moves in the oil group's shares, a spokesman for stockmarket regulator CNMV said, in the midst of a battle between management and two shareholders who want more control over the company.

The letter asks the regulator to investigate the large trading volumes in Repsol shares in September and August, when Repsol's third largest shareholder, Mexico's state oil group Pemex said it planned to raise its stake to 9.5 percent from 4.5 percent, according to a Repsol source.

A Repsol spokesman declined to comment on the news.

Pemex's share buy is part of a pact with Repsol's core shareholder Sacyr to increase the cash-strapped companies' control over the oil group with the appointment of a chief executive officer.

Repsol's board of directors rallied round its management team last Wednesday and asked Sacyr and Pemex not to enact their shareholders pact. . (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; writing by Jonathan Gleave; editing by Fiona Ortiz)