Repsol producing 30,000 bpd in Libya

MADRID/TRIPOLI Oct 25 Spanish oil group Repsol has restarted production in war-torn Libya, where output is at 30,000 barrels per day and growing, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Production is still a long way off from the 360,000 barrels per day Repsol was producing before Libya was thrown into a civil war earlier this year, but confirms statements by the country's interim government the National Transitional Council that output is returning.

"One of the brigades from Zintan that provides protection for a Repsol oil field in the south managed to pump oil for the first time to the north," an NTC official said earlier giving no further details.

Repsol had exploration contracts in several areas of Libya before the war but only produced in the Murzuq Basin area, located in the south western Libya, where installations were less damaged than in the east of the country.

Repsol engineers inspected equipment at the giant El-Sharara field for damage from looting and sabotage last week

(Reporting By Andres Gonzalez in Madrid and Samia Nakhoul in Tripol; writing by Jonathan Gleave)