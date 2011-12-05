* Oil group sells Feb 2016 bond

* Final pricing equivalent to 250 bps over mid-swaps (Adds final details)

MADRID Dec 5 Spanish oil company Repsol took advantage of easing debt funding conditions on Monday to sell 850 million euros ($1.14 billion) of four-year bonds.

The deal was led by JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, Citi, BBVA, Caixabank and BNP Paribas and was made after a meeting with institutional investors to test market demand earlier in the day.

Repsol returned to debt markets taking advantage of improved borrowing costs to sell the bonds maturing in February 2016.

The key spread between benchmark German 10-year bonds and Spanish 10-year bonds fell to around 302 basis points on Monday from around 360 bps at the end of last week.

Pricing for the issue was 99.642 percent, or equivalent to 250 basis points over mid-swaps, with an annual coupon of 4.25 percent, a source said.

The bond would help refinance a 750 million euro issue that matures in February.

Repsol had about 3 billion euros of net debt at end-September, excluding debt associated with its Gas Natural Fenosa affiliate. ($1 = 0.7446 euro) (Reporting By IFR and Carlos Ruano; Writing by Jonathan Gleave and Nigel Davies; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Erica Billingham)