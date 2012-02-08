MADRID Feb 8 Repsol has decided keep one of two crude distillation units halted at its 220,000 barrels-per-day Bilbao refinery until the end of February, a spokesman for the Spanish oil and gas company said on Wednesday.

Repsol likewise planned to keep its FCC unit - which makes gasoline - off line until the end of this month. Both units were halted in January due to poor margins. (Reporting By Martin Roberts, editing by Jose Rodriguez)