GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia gains as Wall Street extends record run, dollar slips
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
MADRID, March 16 Repsol began a halt on Friday expected to last 15 days at its 92,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit in Bilbao to put a new coking unit on line, a spokesman for the Spanish oil company said.
The other CDU at the Bilbao refinery, with a capacity of about 128,000 bpd, has been halted since January due to poor refining margins, although maintenance work there has also been under way since Feb. 23. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by José Elías Rodríguez)
* Asia equities retain upbeat mood from European and US sessions
WASHINGTON, Feb 21 A trade association representing General Motors Co, Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG and nine other automakers on Tuesday asked new Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt to withdraw an Obama administration decision to lock in vehicle emission rules through 2025.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.