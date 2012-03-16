MADRID, March 16 Repsol began a halt on Friday expected to last 15 days at its 92,000 barrels-per-day crude distillation unit in Bilbao to put a new coking unit on line, a spokesman for the Spanish oil company said.

The other CDU at the Bilbao refinery, with a capacity of about 128,000 bpd, has been halted since January due to poor refining margins, although maintenance work there has also been under way since Feb. 23. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by José Elías Rodríguez)