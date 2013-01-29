UPDATE 1-Saudi police kill suspected Islamic State militant -ministry
DUBAI, March 8 Saudi security forces killed a suspected Islamic State militant when he pulled a gun on a patrol in the capital Riyadh, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
MADRID Jan 29 Spanish oil major Repsol will likely agree to sell its liquefied natural gas assets to Shell on Wednesday, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources close to the operation.
Repsol declined to comment. The company is selling the assets based in Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and Peru to boost its finances and credit ratings. Analysts say Repsol's future share price depends on a successful sale.
Reports have named France's GDF Suez and Russian companies Gazprom and Novatek as interested in the assets, alongside Sinopec of China and Gail of India. (Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Mark Potter)
DUBAI, March 8 Saudi security forces killed a suspected Islamic State militant when he pulled a gun on a patrol in the capital Riyadh, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
* Rebound in Southeast Asia palm oil output to pressure prices
BEIJING, March 8 Describing China as a friend to both Saudi Arabia and Iran, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday he hopes both countries can resolve their differences through talks, ahead of a visit by the Saudi king to China.