MADRID Nov 19 Mexican state-owned oil major Pemex wants billionaire Carlos Slim to buy 10 percent of Spain's Repsol and join it in a new investor alliance in the oil major, ABC newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Pemex is Repsol's third-largest shareholder with 9.4 percent and has threatened to sell out of the Spanish company in the past because of differences with Chairman Antonio Brufau.

A deal with Slim to join the two stakes could give it a more of a say on Repsol's board.

Pemex plans to present a deal with Slim at its next board meeting under which the businessman would buy Repsol shares in the market, the paper said.

At Monday's closing price, a 10 percent stake in Repsol would have a market value of more than 2.4 billion euros ($3.3 billion).

At the heart of differences between Pemex and Repsol is Argentina, where the Mexican group wants to exploit the vast Vaca Muerta shale field owned by state energy firm YPF .

Pemex has disagreed with Repsol's strategy of suing firms that partner with YPF, which was seized by Argentina from Repsol last year.

Separately, online news site El Confidencial reported that Pemex was preparing a team of lawyers, bankers and investors to look at ways of changing Repsol's management team and, in particular, replacing chairman Brufau.

Pemex aims to call a Repsol extraordinary shareholder meeting before the end of the year to discuss the matter, El Confidencial reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Repsol, whose shares were down 0.3 percent on Tuesday morning, declined to comment on the press reports.

Its major shareholders include Caixabank, with 12 percent; builder Sacyr with 9.5 percent; Pemex with 9.4 percent and Singapore's Temasek with 6.3 percent.

