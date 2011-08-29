MADRID Aug 29 Repsol's (REP.MC) key shareholders Sacyr SVO.MC and Pemex said on Monday they will enter an alliance to boost their representation in the Spanish oil company's management.

Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil firm Pemex added in a joint statement that they would increase their joint stake in Repsol to 29.8 percent from 24.9 percent following the planned acquisition of a 5-percent stake by Pemex. (Reporting by Martin Roberts; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)