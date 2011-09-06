* Shareholders lobby says recent trading volume "abnormal"

* Govt says to keep out of dispute if Repsol stays Spanish

* Repsol has asked energy watchdog to investigate

* New allies hold 29.8 pct of Repsol

MADRID, Sept 6 A minority shareholders' group has asked Spain's securities watchdog to investigate a recent pact by heavyweight shareholders in oil firm Repsol designed to boost their influence on its board.

Mexican state oil firm Pemex said on Friday it had almost doubled its stake in Repsol as part of an alliance to vote jointly with top shareholder Sacyr .

"(Spanish Minority Shareholders' Association) AEMEC considers the trading volume in Repsol shares before the shareholders' pact between Sacyr and Pemex to be abnormal," AEMEC said in a letter to securities regulator CNMV.

"AEMEC seeks explanations over when and how the pledge was undertaken by Pemex to acquire 5 percent of Repsol ... and requests Pemex and Sacyr to state if there are any additional clauses or conditions imposed by third parties which might affect voting rights in Repsol," it added.

AEMEC asked for comment on media reports that Sacyr's creditors have made taking control of Repsol a condition for them refinancing 5 billion euros ($7.05 billion) in debt that Sacyr took out to buy its stake.

Industry Minister Miguel Sebastian said the government would stay out of any dispute between Repsol shareholders, as long as the company remained in Spanish hands.

"The government maintains its neutrality," he said. "I ask the protagonists not to involve the government in their defensive strategies."

Heavily indebted builder Sacyr, which holds 20 percent of Repsol, and Pemex, which now has 9.8 percent, revealed their alliance on Aug. 29. A combined stake of 30 percent or above would require them to launch a full takeover bid for Repsol under security regulations. The CNMV has not commented on the alliance.

Sacyr and Repsol clashed over dividend policy in 2009.

The AEMEC request comes a day after Repsol asked the energy regulator CNE to investigate the Sacyr-Pemex alliance.

Argentina's government called a board meeting last week at the South American country's biggest energy company, YPF , to discuss the shareholder changes. Repsol controls about 58 percent of YPF.

Repsol shares were down 0.75 percent at 18.45 euros by 1146 GMT on the Madrid bourse, where the benchmark Ibex <.IBEX) index was down 0.4 percent. (Reporting by Tomas Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts; Editing by Will Waterman) ($1=.7097 Euro)