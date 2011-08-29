* Allies jointly hold 24.8 pct, eye 29.8 pct

* Aim to separate CEO, president's jobs

* Sacyr renegotiating syndicated loan

* Sacyr, Repsol have clashed over dividend policy (Adds background)

MADRID, Aug 29 Repsol's (REP.MC) key shareholders Sacyr SVO.MC and Pemex said on Monday they would form a voting alliance to boost their representation on the Spanish oil company's management and board.

Spanish builder Sacyr and Mexican state oil company Pemex also said in a statement they would increase their joint stake in Repsol to 29.8 percent following the planned acquisition by Pemex of a 5 percent stake over the coming weeks.

Reuters data show that 5 percent of Repsol's shares would cost some 1.153 billion euros ($1.67 billion) at Monday's closing price of 18.895 euros.

A joint holding of 29.8 percent would be just below the 30 percent threshold at which Spanish security regulations would require the allies to launch a bid for Repsol.

Sacyr is Repsol's biggest shareholder, with a 20 percent stake.

"Maximisation of Sacyr and Pemex's representation in Repsol's governing and management bodies, in line with their stakeholding," was one of the allies' stated aims.

Sacyr and Pemex said they felt Repsol was "not adequately valued." The Spanish company's shares have fallen 12.6 percent this year.

"The shareholders consider positive the separation of the functions of president and chief executive," the statement added.

Antonio Brufau serves as executive president of Repsol.

Sacyr is renegotiating a syndicated loan of 5 billion euros it contracted to buy its 20 percent holding in Repsol. [ID:nLDE74I0BL]

Sacyr was in dispute with Repsol in 2009 over the oil major's decision to cut its overall dividend by 19 percent in order to finance investment. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Martin Roberts; Editing by Andre Grenon and Richard Chang)