MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican oil company Pemex said on Friday that a management shake-up at Spanish builder Sacyr-Vallehermoso should not have an impact on the two companies' voting block as shareholders in oil company Repsol.

Sacyr SVO.MC said on Thursday that the president and a founder of the company, Luis del Rivero, was dismissed and will be replaced by Manuel Manrique, until now CEO of the company.

Analysts said the shake up raises doubts about the permanence of the agreement that Pemex, a state monopoly, and the developer announced in late August to join forces and vote together in the Spanish oil company Repsol-YPF (REP.MC).

"The agreement is still valid because it was made between companies and not between people," said a spokesman for Pemex, who was not authorized to give a name. "We're confident to go ahead, there are good relations with Manrique" he added.

Sacyr is the main shareholder in Repsol, with 20 percent of the shares, while Pemex raised its stake in Spanish oil company to 9.49 percent from 5 percent after the alliance was hatched.

The spokesman said the general director of Pemex, Juan Jose Suarez Coppel, will "soon" talk with Manrique on changes in the company.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)