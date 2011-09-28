(Adds details, background)

MADRID, Sept 28 Repsol (REP.MC) said on Wednesday its board asked builder Sacyr SVO.MC and Mexican state oil company Pemex not to put into effect a shareholders' pact they drew up last month to boost their influence in the Spanish oil company.

At an extraordinary meeting a list of resolutions passed by the board also backed Repsol's management, which has had to defend its investment focused strategy from dividend hungry core shareholder Sacyr.

Sacyr and Pemex said in a separate statement they would challenge the resolutions passed by the board meeting.

Heavily indebted Sacyr has a 20 percent stake and Pemex raised its stake earlier this month to about 9.8 percent from 4.6 percent earlier this month at an estimated cost of 1.1 billion euros. [ID:nLDE7810P0]

Sacyr and Pemex have urged a new chief executive to replace the position of Executive Chairman Antonio Brufau, a move expected to garner support from U.S. funds with a sharp eye for corporate governance.

But Brufau and his team won the support of many small shareholders for turning around the group's upstream business and who fear the company could suffer in the interests of Sacyr, which needs cash fast, and Pemex, which wants Repsol's deep water technology.

Sacyr is in talks to refinance the 5 billion euro loan it took out in 2006 for a costly stake in Repsol before the debt falls due on Dec. 21.

Other resolutions passed by the board included asking for a legal review of the Sacyr-Pemex pact and the "competition situation and possible permanent conflict of interest which could arise from the shareholders' deal." (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Andre Grenon)