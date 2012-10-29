Bombs target oil pipeline in Iraq's Kirkuk, one killed
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
MADRID Oct 29 A group of foreign investors from Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Singapore, Hong Kong and Qatar is eyeing the purchase of up to 20 percent in Spanish oil major Repsol , Expansion newspaper reported on Monday.
A spokesman for Repsol said the company had no comment on the report.
The potential new investors are eyeing Repsol's treasury stock, a 9.7 percent Repsol holding belonging to Spanish builder Sacyr, and a possible capital hike in the oil company, Expansion said, citing sources close to talks.
The newspaper said the potential new investors had consulted with La Caixa, a Spanish bank that is Repsol's biggest shareholder, with a 12.5 percent stake. (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
KIRKUK, Iraq, Feb 25 Four bombs went off on Saturday near a minor pipeline from an oilfield close to the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk, security and oil industry sources said.
Feb 25 North Korea is evading international sanctions with a sophisticated network of overseas companies, enabled partly by its continued access to the international banking system, says a forthcoming United Nations report seen by Reuters.
TORONTO/CALGARY, Feb 24 Canadian oil and gas producer Husky Energy Inc is mulling paring down its stakes in some of its Eastern Canadian offshore assets, in a move that could fetch several billion dollars, people familiar with the talks told Reuters.