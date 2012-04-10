(Corrects company name to Cepsa, not Cepso, paragraph 5)
DUBAI, April 10 Spain's biggest oil refiner
Repsol stopped importing crude from Iran in January,
and has replaced most of that supply with oil from Saudi Arabia,
a spokesman confirmed on Tuesday.
"No crude out of Iran for us since January," he said shortly
after Iran's energy minister said the increasingly isolated OPEC
member had stopped shipping oil to Spain.
Most of Repsol's replacement crude was coming from Saudi
Arabia, the world's leading exporter and the only nation with a
significant amount of spare capacity.
Repsol's imports of Iranian crude were estimated at around
65,000 barrels per day (bpd) last year, making it one of
Tehran's medium-sized European customers. Most European firms
have reduced or halted their purchases from Iran months before a
European Union embargo starts on July 1.
Abu Dhabi-owned Cepsa, Spain's other refiner and the
country's biggest buyer of Iranian crude, said in February it
had alternative sources of crude oil. A spokesman reached on
Tuesday was not immediately able to comment on the current
status of its Iranian supplies.
Iran's English-language Press TV reported on Tuesday that
Tehran had cut oil exports to Spain and may halt sales to
Germany and Italy in an apparent move to strengthen its position
ahead of crucial talks with world powers later this week.
Iran has played a tit-for-tat game over crude shipments
since the European Union agreed in January that it would stop
all Iranian oil imports as of July. EU states have since
scrambled to find alternative supplies before that deadline,
with Iran threatening to cut exports before then.
In its latest monthly bulletin this week, Spain's strategic
hydrocarbons reserve board CORES estimated that January imports
from Iran fell 31 percent versus December to 279,000 tonnes.
Imports from Saudi Arabia fell 16 percent on the month.
(Reporting By Daniel Fineran in Dubai; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)