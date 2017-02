MADRID Nov 10 Spain's largest oil company Repsol expects oil production in Libya will rise to 170,000 barrels per day in 2012, from the 100,000 barrels it is pumping currently, Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez said on Thursday.

Repsol extracts oil from the Murzuq Basin in Libya in a consortium with Austria's OMV and Italy's ENI , where it was producing 330,000-340,000 barrels per day before the civil war in the country. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave)