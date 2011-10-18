TRIPOLI Oct 18 Damage caused by fighting, looting and sabotage at Repsol's largest Libyan oilfield, El-Sharara, is being inspected by a team of engineers, the operator told Reuters on Tuesday, and there was no restart date planned.

"I have no more information because the team only left yesterday," said Abdulmajid Shah, director of the joint venture operating Repsol's field.

Oil workers in Libya say previous surveys carried out at the site found that generators, pumps and other equipment had been looted, and retreating forces had flattened supporting infrastructure including offices, accommodation and other buildings.

Repsol hopes that key staff deployed to the site will be able to plan and execute essential repairs and restart production at a reduced but steady rate in the weeks ahead, according to industry sources.

But flows are expected to remain limited to around a third of capacity or 70,000 barrels per day until the field's 300 or so employees are able to return.

El-Sharara is adjacent to Italian oil and gas company Eni's Elephant field (sometimes called El Feel) in the southwestern desert region of Fezzan. Their combined capacity of around 330,000 bpd is about a fifth of Libya's total pre-war output.

Eni's field was also severely damage by the war and unlikely to start before 2012. [ID: nL5E7L54RW]

In addition to the task of repairing the fields both oil companies are still trying to establish the likelihood of guerrilla style attacks in a region that was controlled by Gaddafi until late September. Many Libyans believe the former leader is still hiding in that part of Saharan desert.

This is likely to further delay the return of foreign workers who may be able to put up with discomfort, but are not expected to prepare to risk their lives to restart production. [ID: nL5E7LD2ON] (Reporting by Jessica Donati)