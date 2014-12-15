Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday:
MADRID Dec 15 The board of Spanish oil major Repsol will on Monday discuss a potential bid for 100 percent of Talisman Energy, Repsol said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator.
Talisman had said earlier on Monday it was engaged in discussions with Repsol regarding a potential corporate transaction, without giving any further details.
It also said it had been approached by a number of other parties regarding various transactions. Bloomberg said Canada Pension Plan was weighing a bid.. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Sarah Morris)
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.