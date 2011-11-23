* Sees RRR ex-Argentina at 140-170 pct in 2011

MADRID, Nov 23 Spain's Repsol said it has continued to boost its proven oil and gas reserves outside Argentine faster than it has used them in 2011 and will accelerate output from 2015 onwards as it converts contingent resources into proven reserves.

Repsol will meet its targets to increase output by 3-4 percent outside Argentina set out in its 2010-2014 strategic plan, the company said in a presentation to analysts on Wednesday.

Spain's largest oil company has turned around its dwindling oil and gas reserves in recent years thanks to discoveries in Brazil, Venezuela and the Gulf of Mexico, and had 2 billion barrels of proven, probable and possible reserves at the end of 2010, of which 1.1 billion were proven.

The company has accelerated the rate at which it replaces the oil and gas it uses (reserve replacement ratio) to an estimated 140 to 170 percent in 2011, compared to 131 percent in 2010, the first year that it started to book more reserves than it used for many years.

Repsol said it will continue to convert its contingent resources, which it estimated at more than 1.58 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) at the end of 2010, into proven reserves, which will help it boost output by an estimated 5 percent per year between 2015 and 2019.

Output at Repsol's operations in Libya, where it shares production with Italy's Eni and Austria's OMV is recovering fast after being halted by the civil war in the country and stood at 133,600 barrels per day in mid-November, compared the 100,000 barrels per day estimate the company gave on Nov. 10. (Reporting By Jonathan Gleave; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)