MEXICO CITY, June 4 Mexican oil giant Pemex plans to sell its remaining 1.4 percent stake in Spanish peer Repsol in August, two sources at Pemex said on Wednesday.

Pemex sold 7.86 percent of Repsol, worth around $3 billion, to unspecified private investors earlier on Wednesday. It cited disagreements over the management of the company and low returns on its investment as reasons for the sale. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Dave Graham)