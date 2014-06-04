BRIEF-Abenteuer acquires Temiskaming & Fabre cobalt-silver property
* Abenteuer acquires temiskaming & fabre cobalt-silver property
MADRID, June 4 Share trading in Spanish oil company Repsol has been suspended and will resume from 0800 GMT, Spanish stock market regulator CNMV said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday Mexican state-owned oil company Pemex said it was selling a 7.86 percent stake in Repsol through a private placement, with completion of the sale expected to be announced on Wednesday.
Repsol's shares closed on Tuesday at 20.865 euros ($28.4)each. ($1 = 0.7342 Euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski, Editing by Paul Day)
* Abenteuer acquires temiskaming & fabre cobalt-silver property
* Zenith energy ltd - entered into a strategic alliance with waypoint solutions, llc
LONDON, March 14 Miner-trader Glencore has increased its control of core commodity zinc through a deal with Canada's Trevali in which it is selling shares in two mines and helping to create the first pure zinc company with wide geographical reach.