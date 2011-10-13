* Repsol says to invest up to $3 bln in Peru in five yrs
LIMA Oct 13 Spanish oil firm Repsol-YPF
(REP.MC) expects to invest up to $3 billion in Peru in the next
five years, company President Antonio Brufau said on Thursday.
Brufau met with Peruvian President Ollanta Humala, who is
three months into a five-year term, to discuss a potential
partnership with state-run Petroperu to market and expand the
use of natural gas in the country. [ID:nN1E79A20H]
He said the firm has already invested around $3 billion in
Peru and plans to spend between $2.5 billion and $3 billion
during the term of Humala, a leftist who has lured in new
investment by recasting himself as a moderate.
"We have expressed to the president and prime minister our
willingness to keep investing in the development of Peru as we
have been doing," Brufau told reporters after the meeting.
He said the company planned to spend about $1 billion in
its Pampilla refinery and the rest of the planned investments
would go to exploration and development of blocks that are
already producing natural gas.
"It all depends in the success we have, but the geological
conditions in Peru are temporary, we have to take advantage
now," Brufua said.
Repsol-YPF is an important partner in the consortium led by
Argentina's Pluspetrol that operates the natural gas fields in
Camisea, in southeastern Peru. A pipeline through the Andes
mountains transports the fuel to the Peruvian coast.
Humala's government is negotiating a new royalties scheme
with the consortium. It seeks to correct market distortions
through the negotiations so that royalties paid on exported
fuel are always higher than those paid on fuel used
domestically.
