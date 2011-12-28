(Adds reporting credit at bottom)

MADRID Dec 28 Repsol will halt operations of its 220,000 barrels-per-day Bilbao refinery for four and a half days as of Wednesday due to industrial action, a spokesman for the Spanish oil and gas firm said.

A strike over negotiating a collective employment contract is due to run from 1800 local time (1700 GMT) on Wednesday until 0600 local time on Monday and will not affect annual output, the spokesman added.

"All the refinery's units will be halted, but that will be made up for afterwards," he said.

Another Repsol spokesman added that the strike was confined to Bilbao and did not affect the company's four other refineries in Spain, where the company has the capacity to process a total of 896,000 bpd. (Reporting By Martin Roberts in Madrid and Emma Farge in London,; Editing by Paul Day and Jane Baird)