MADRID Dec 28 Repsol will halt
operations of its 220,000 barrels-per-day Bilbao refinery for
four and a half days as of Wednesday due to industrial action, a
spokesman for the Spanish oil and gas firm said.
A strike over negotiating a collective employment contract is
due to run from 1800 local time (1700 GMT) on Wednesday until
0600 local time on Monday and will not affect annual output, the
spokesman added.
"All the refinery's units will be halted, but that will be
made up for afterwards," he said.
Another Repsol spokesman added that the strike was confined
to Bilbao and did not affect the company's four other refineries
in Spain, where the company has the capacity to process a total
of 896,000 bpd.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts in Madrid and Emma Farge in
London,; Editing by Paul Day and Jane Baird)