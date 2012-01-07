(Adds comment, detail)
MADRID Jan 7 Repsol has decided
to halt one of two crude distillation units (CDU) at its 220,000
barrels-per-day Bilbao refinery for at least two months due to
poor margins, the Spanish oil and gas company said on its web
site.
Repsol's Petronor subsidiary added that it would also halt
the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit in January, which is
used to make gasoline "due to lack of activity in this fuel, in
the domestic as well as the American market".
"This situation will be maintained until the market revives,
which Petronor management trust will happen in the short term in
order to resume normal activity in all the refinery's units," it
said.
The No. 2 CDU was halted between September 2009 and May 2010
due to low margins between crude and petroleum products.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Robert Birsel)