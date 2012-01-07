(Adds comment, detail)

MADRID Jan 7 Repsol has decided to halt one of two crude distillation units (CDU) at its 220,000 barrels-per-day Bilbao refinery for at least two months due to poor margins, the Spanish oil and gas company said on its web site.

Repsol's Petronor subsidiary added that it would also halt the fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit in January, which is used to make gasoline "due to lack of activity in this fuel, in the domestic as well as the American market".

"This situation will be maintained until the market revives, which Petronor management trust will happen in the short term in order to resume normal activity in all the refinery's units," it said.

The No. 2 CDU was halted between September 2009 and May 2010 due to low margins between crude and petroleum products.

(Reporting By Martin Roberts; Editing by Robert Birsel)