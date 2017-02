MADRID Oct 24 Spanish oil major Repsol said on Wednesday it would close four units of its A Coruna refinery in northern Spain from the start of November, with production due to begin again by the end of the same month.

A spokesman for the company said the temporary closure included the refinery's hydrogen and kerosene units and was part of a scheduled maintenance programme.

The A Coruna refinery suffered a fire earlier this month. It is the smallest of Repsol's five refineries in Spain, with a capacity of 120,000 barrels a day. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)