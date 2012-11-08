MADRID Nov 8 Spanish oil major said on Thursday after presenting its third quarter results that it expected to see refining margins of between $5 and $6 a barrel by year-end.

"We have seen a lot of strength in October...and lower margins in the last week. We estimate between $5 and $6 a barrel," said the company's financial director in a conference call. (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; writing by Nigel Davies)