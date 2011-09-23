MADRID, Sept 23 Oil and gas firm Repsol said on
Friday it had not cut production runs recently at its five
refineries in Spain, although many European peers have done so
due to deteriorating margins.
"There's no change in refinery runs at Repsol's integrated
refinery system, which includes the five Spanish refineries," a
Repsol spokesman said.
European refining margins have been squeezed by the recent
jump in crude oil prices. Most crude oils trading in Europe
have been at premiums to benchmark Brent, including Russian
Urals, which is of a lower quality than the North Sea
benchmark. BFO-URL-NWE
Repsol plans to boost its total refinery capacity in Spain
by 120,000 barrels per day to 896,000 bpd with a 3.2 billion
euro upgrade at its Cartagena plant, which is due for completion
this month.
In June, Repsol officials estimated the upgrade would raise
refining margins by $2-3 a barrel because Cartagena is designed
to process 76 percent of cheaper heavy crudes, up from 4 percent
at present.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Jason Neely)