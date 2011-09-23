MADRID, Sept 23 Oil and gas firm Repsol said on Friday it had not cut production runs recently at its five refineries in Spain, although many European peers have done so due to deteriorating margins.

"There's no change in refinery runs at Repsol's integrated refinery system, which includes the five Spanish refineries," a Repsol spokesman said.

European refining margins have been squeezed by the recent jump in crude oil prices. Most crude oils trading in Europe have been at premiums to benchmark Brent, including Russian Urals, which is of a lower quality than the North Sea benchmark. BFO-URL-NWE

Repsol plans to boost its total refinery capacity in Spain by 120,000 barrels per day to 896,000 bpd with a 3.2 billion euro upgrade at its Cartagena plant, which is due for completion this month.

In June, Repsol officials estimated the upgrade would raise refining margins by $2-3 a barrel because Cartagena is designed to process 76 percent of cheaper heavy crudes, up from 4 percent at present. (Reporting By Martin Roberts; editing by Jason Neely)