MADRID, July 24 Spain's Repsol will
return cash to shareholders if it fails to identify a company or
assets that meets its acquisition goals, Chief Financial Officer
Miguel Martinez said on a conference call on Thursday.
Repsol has been searching for acquisitions to boost its
exploration and production business and on Wednesday said a deal
with Talisman Energy Inc had been among the options it
was considering.
Martinez declined to make any further comments on the
group's M&A plans on Thursday's conference call, but said: "If
we don't find the right company or assets we'll have to return
the cash to shareholders."
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Julien Toyer)