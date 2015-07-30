* Q2 net adjusted profit 312 million euros, in line

* Sees 2015 EBITDA of 5-5.5 billion euros after Talisman

* Plans to keep capex and dividend but sell assets

* Shares drop 4 percent (Adds capex, dividend, growth targets)

By Tracy Rucinski and Jose Elías Rodríguez

MADRID, July 30 Spain's Repsol struggled to convince investors its recent $8.3 billion acquisition of Talisman Energy represented good value against a backdrop of lower oil prices that weighed on second-quarter profits.

Europe's fifth-largest oil company by market value will present a new strategic plan in November, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, but for now it has yet to deliver on its pledge to sell $1 billion of assets.

Other oil majors have announced major spending cuts to compensate for oil prices that are languishing at less than half their 2014 peak.

But Repsol said on Thursday that its exploration spending would remain steady at around $4.5 billion this year and next given the acquisition of Talisman, without which such expenditure would have fallen by a fifth.

Repsol's shares closed down 4 percent at 15.375 euros, near a three-week low and underperforming a 2 percent rise in the European oil and gas sector index.

"Whether in a prolonged $60-per-barrel oil environment Talisman can be turned into a value-adding, free cash flow creating deal remains to be seen," Societe Generale analysts said.

Repsol's acquisition of the Canadian oil producer, which closed on May 8, helped boost its production in the second quarter, particularly in North America and Asia - but Talisman posted a 13-million-euro ($14 million) loss in the period, dragging down group earnings.

Repsol's group adjusted net profit fell 20 percent to 312 million euros in the quarter, in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll of analysts, as low oil prices outweighed record-high refining margins of $9.1 per barrel.

Still, Repsol said Talisman would help boost group core profit (EBITDA) to between 5 billion and 5.5 billion euros in 2015 from 4.7 billion in 2014, even assuming a low oil price scenario of $40 per barrel and zero contribution from Libya, where production has been stalled for over a year.

"We have purchased these assets with a long-term view ... and are fully convinced that we will extract value from them even under challenging circumstances like the current one," CFO Miguel Martinez said on a conference call.

Repsol also raised the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) target for its downstream business to around 3 billion euros from 2.8 billion euros previously.

Martinez said the company expected to maintain its dividend at 1 euro per share, with the option of part of the amount being paid in shares, under the new strategic plan.

"One thing is for sure. (Oil prices) will not last at this level forever," Martinez said.

