* Q2 net adjusted profit 312 million euros, in line
* Sees 2015 EBITDA of 5-5.5 billion euros after Talisman
* Plans to keep capex and dividend but sell assets
* Shares drop 4 percent
(Adds capex, dividend, growth targets)
By Tracy Rucinski and Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, July 30 Spain's Repsol
struggled to convince investors its recent $8.3 billion
acquisition of Talisman Energy represented good value against a
backdrop of lower oil prices that weighed on second-quarter
profits.
Europe's fifth-largest oil company by market value will
present a new strategic plan in November, its chief financial
officer said on Thursday, but for now it has yet to deliver on
its pledge to sell $1 billion of assets.
Other oil majors have announced major spending cuts to
compensate for oil prices that are languishing at less than half
their 2014 peak.
But Repsol said on Thursday that its exploration spending
would remain steady at around $4.5 billion this year and next
given the acquisition of Talisman, without which such
expenditure would have fallen by a fifth.
Repsol's shares closed down 4 percent at 15.375 euros, near
a three-week low and underperforming a 2 percent rise in the
European oil and gas sector index.
"Whether in a prolonged $60-per-barrel oil environment
Talisman can be turned into a value-adding, free cash flow
creating deal remains to be seen," Societe Generale analysts
said.
Repsol's acquisition of the Canadian oil producer, which
closed on May 8, helped boost its production in the second
quarter, particularly in North America and Asia - but Talisman
posted a 13-million-euro ($14 million) loss in the period,
dragging down group earnings.
Repsol's group adjusted net profit fell 20 percent to 312
million euros in the quarter, in line with forecasts in a
Reuters poll of analysts, as low oil prices outweighed
record-high refining margins of $9.1 per barrel.
Still, Repsol said Talisman would help boost group core
profit (EBITDA) to between 5 billion and 5.5 billion euros in
2015 from 4.7 billion in 2014, even assuming a low oil price
scenario of $40 per barrel and zero contribution from Libya,
where production has been stalled for over a year.
"We have purchased these assets with a long-term view ...
and are fully convinced that we will extract value from them
even under challenging circumstances like the current one," CFO
Miguel Martinez said on a conference call.
Repsol also raised the EBITDA (earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation) target for its downstream
business to around 3 billion euros from 2.8 billion euros
previously.
Martinez said the company expected to maintain its dividend
at 1 euro per share, with the option of part of the amount being
paid in shares, under the new strategic plan.
"One thing is for sure. (Oil prices) will not last at this
level forever," Martinez said.
($1 = 0.9120 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and Pravin Char)