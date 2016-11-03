(Adds cut to spending guidance, updates shares)
By Jose Elías Rodríguez and Sarah White
MADRID Nov 3 Spanish oil company Repsol
reported higher than expected third-quarter profits on
Thursday, helped by a tighter control on spending, and raised
its cost-savings target for the year by 300 million euros to 1.4
billion euros ($1.56 billion).
Like many of its rivals Repsol has sought to cut spending to
adapt to the slump in oil prices, which are down by half since
June 2014. Royal Dutch Shell and BP,
both managed to beat earnings forecasts this week by making deep
cuts to spending.
The Spanish firm said it had raised its own cost-savings
target by 300 million euros this year after making faster than
anticipated progress in the first nine months.
Chief Financial Officer Miguel Martinez also told a
conference call Repsol would reduce investments in 2016 by some
400 million euros to 3.5 billion euros.
This belt-tightening has so far helped Repsol counter an
erosion in refining margins as well as losses on the production
side in the third quarter.
Repsol's net profit on a current-cost-of-supplies basis was
307 million euros in the period, up 93 percent from a year
earlier and above the 296 million euros expected by analysts in
a Reuters poll.
It reported a 28 million euro loss in its upstream
operations, down from a 395 million-euro loss in the same period
last year.
A ramp-up in production in Latin American fields Cardin IV
in Venezuela and Sapinhoa in Brazil offset maintenance stoppages
at sites in Trinidad and Tobago, Vietnam and Malaysia, it added.
In Repsol's downstream operations, which includes refining,
earnings fell 42 percent in the July to September period from a
year earlier.
Martinez said refining margins would improve from the $5.10
per barrel of crude registered in the third quarter, as domestic
demand increased and two of its main refineries returned to
normal after maintenance.
He projected that the margin would reach $6.97 per barrel on
average for 2016.
Repsol has been shedding assets as well as cutting costs to
help shrink its large debt pile, which has been under scrutiny
from credit ratings agencies.
Net debt fell to just under 10 billion euros at the end of
September from 11.7 billion euros three months earlier after it
sold a 10 percent stake in Gas Natural.
At 1510 GMT Repsol shares were up 1.25 percent at 12.51
euros, reversing earlier losses.
($1 = 0.8997 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman, Greg Mahlich)