MADRID Feb 26 Spanish oil group Repsol
on Thursday said its 2014 adjusted clean net profit jumped 27.1
percent, boosted by a big boost in refining margins that more
than offset a falling output amid plummeting world oil prices.
Average recurring net profit, adjusted for one time gains
and inventory effects, for the whole of 2014 came in at 1.707
billion euros ($1.94 billion), slightly beating a
1.695-billion-euro forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
For the fourth quarter alone, adjusted clean net profit was
370 million euros, three times what Repsol made in the
October-December period a year earlier.
