MADRID, Oct 26 Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) stripped
Luis del Rivero, the ousted chief of builder Sacyr Vallehermoso
SVO.MC, of his deputy chairman title on Wednesday and
requested his resignation from the board, the oil major said.
The decision follows a recent management shake-up at Sacyr,
which is Repsol's largest shareholder, after del Rivero's
attempt to mastermind more control of the oil company
backfired.
Sacyr's own board voted to remove del Rivero in
disagreement over a pact he signed with Mexico's Pemex to boost
his influence on Repsol's board with an eye to getting the oil
company to pay higher dividends, key for the indebted builder.
Sacyr ran into debt trouble when it acquired 20 percent of
Repsol just before the global financial crisis and the collapse
of Spain's property and construction bubble, and it must
refinance a 4.9 billion euro syndicated loan this year.
Analysts say it will need to sell between 5 and 10 percent
of its Repsol stake to be able to refinance the loan, and
believe its alliance with Pemex will remain intact for the time
being.
Pemex itself has said the agreement is still valid.
Businessman Juan Abello will replace del Rivero as deputy
chairman of Repsol. However, del Rivero has refused to step
down from the board.
