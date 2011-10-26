* Repsol replaces Luis del Rivero as deputy chairman

* Del Rivero refuses request to step down from board

* Sacyr's agreement with Pemex still intact for now

MADRID, Oct 26 Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) stripped Luis del Rivero, the ousted chief of builder Sacyr Vallehermoso SVO.MC, of his deputy chairman title on Wednesday and requested his resignation from the board, the oil major said.

The decision follows a recent management shake-up at Sacyr, which is Repsol's largest shareholder, after del Rivero's attempt to mastermind more control of the oil company backfired.

Sacyr's own board voted to remove del Rivero in disagreement over a pact he signed with Mexico's Pemex to boost his influence on Repsol's board with an eye to getting the oil company to pay higher dividends, key for the indebted builder.

Sacyr ran into debt trouble when it acquired 20 percent of Repsol just before the global financial crisis and the collapse of Spain's property and construction bubble, and it must refinance a 4.9 billion euro syndicated loan this year.

Analysts say it will need to sell between 5 and 10 percent of its Repsol stake to be able to refinance the loan, and believe its alliance with Pemex will remain intact for the time being.

Pemex itself has said the agreement is still valid. [ID:nN1E79K1MU]

Businessman Juan Abello will replace del Rivero as deputy chairman of Repsol. However, del Rivero has refused to step down from the board. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Gary Hill)