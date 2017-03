MADRID Jan 2 Spanish oil company Repsol said on Thursday it has booked net capital gains of around $2.9 billion from the sale of liquid natural gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell.

The sale reduced Repsol's net debt by $3.3 billion, the Spanish company said in a statement.

The assets, which include LNG plants in Peru and Trinidad and Tobago, were sold for $4.3 billion in a process which was finalised on Thursday, Repsol said.