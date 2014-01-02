* Books capital gains of $2.9 bln
* Repsol beats target for 2012-2016 asset sales
* Purchase by Shell cements its dominance in LNG
By Andrés González
MADRID, Jan 2 Spanish oil company Repsol
finalised the sale of $4.3 billion in liquid natural
gas assets to Royal Dutch Shell on Thursday, slashing
its debt by around a third and helping maintain its
investment-grade credit rating.
The deal, originally announced last February, includes the
sale of plants in Peru and Trinidad and Tobago and will boost
the Anglo-Dutch company's dominant position in LNG.
Shell said the deal substantially increased the shipping
capacity available to its LNG marketing business and would
contribute additional cash flow. It said it paid slightly less
than originally announced.
Repsol, which will cut its debt by $3.3 billion as a result
of the deal, has been under pressure to reduce what it owes
since the Argentine government seized control of its majority
stake in energy company YPF in April 2012. That stake
accounted for more than half of its reserves and production.
Repsol said it booked capital gains of some $2.9 billion on
the LNG asset sale. The deal means it has divested assets worth
more than 5 billion euros, surpassing a target of 4-4.5 billion
set out in a 2012-2016 strategic plan.
Repsol's debt is rated one rung above junk by the three main
rating agencies and Moody's has said its stance was strongly
related to the ability of the oil company to reduce debt.
"The formal closure of the operation helps to give
visibility to the debt-reduction targets and the guidance lines
set by the ratings agencies," said Alvaro Navarro, an analyst at
Madrid broker Intermoney.
A final deal between Repsol and YPF on compensation for the
seizure of the Spanish oil major's stake in its Argentine
counterpart, expected soon, will also help reduce pressure on
the Spanish group.
In July, Repsol opened the door to an eventual sale of its
$6 billion stake in Spanish utility Gas Natural on the
back of the LNG asset disposal, although people familiar with
the matter have since played down the likelihood of a stake
sale.